Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 149,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 106,004 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EBTC opened at $38.79 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $482.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

