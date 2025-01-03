Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.50.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 81.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%.

Enzo Biochem Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 55.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 94.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,499,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

Featured Stories

