Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Broadcom Q1 Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadcom in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadcom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $231.98 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.08 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 191.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,412,228. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

