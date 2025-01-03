Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 26,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99.

About Erayak Power Solution Group

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

