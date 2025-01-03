European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.50 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERE.UN

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 35.5 %

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.06. The firm has a market cap of C$225.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$2.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.99.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.