Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in EVE were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVE in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVE by 63.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of EVE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:EVEX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Eve Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.53.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

