Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives $6.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eventbrite

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE EB opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.80 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 2.27. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65.

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 617,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,078.85. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 151.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 61.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.