Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,956.49. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,725 shares of company stock valued at $863,546. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 109.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

