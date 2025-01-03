FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.800-17.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $476.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.46.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

