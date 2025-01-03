FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 912.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 676,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $492.60 million, a PE ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 1.38. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

