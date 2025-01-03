Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of FNF opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

