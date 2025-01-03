Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.05. 19,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 14,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.