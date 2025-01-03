Financial Contrast: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Solar Energy Initiatives shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tigo Energy and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -110.29% -103.85% -46.23% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tigo Energy and Solar Energy Initiatives”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $45.99 million 1.32 -$980,000.00 ($0.85) -1.18 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solar Energy Initiatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tigo Energy.

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

