Financial Review: Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) & Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Facilities and Sienna Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Medical Facilities pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Medical Facilities pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Facilities N/A N/A N/A $0.94 11.53 Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -16.97

This table compares Medical Facilities and Sienna Senior Living”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Facilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medical Facilities and Sienna Senior Living, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Facilities 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sienna Senior Living has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.15%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Medical Facilities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Medical Facilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures. Medical Facilities Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc. in May 2015. Sienna Senior Living Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

