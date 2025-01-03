First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.58. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in First Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

