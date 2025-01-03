First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.58. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $38.00.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 10.82%.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
