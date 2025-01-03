First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.11.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FCR.UN
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Legacy Tech Companies Reemerging as AI Leaders
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Analysts’ Favorite Cybersecurity Stocks: 3 Top Picks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Are Bullish: 3 Tech Giants With Upgraded Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.