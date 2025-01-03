First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCR.UN

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.19 and a 52-week high of C$18.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.10.

(Get Free Report

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.