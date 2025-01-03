First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.95 and traded as high as $24.15. First Community shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 23,774 shares.

First Community Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $181.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. First Community had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 105,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 22.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

