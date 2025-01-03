First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Buys C$25,942.29 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Director Simon John Scott bought 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,942.29.

FM stock opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$21.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.20 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.05.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

