First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 214,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

