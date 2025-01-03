First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 2,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
