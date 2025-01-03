First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.61. Approximately 2,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.52.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

