First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,101 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth $195,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 233,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

FTRI opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1047 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

