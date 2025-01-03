Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

