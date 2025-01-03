Franchise Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 9,163 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Duolingo comprises 1.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 23.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Duolingo by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock opened at $325.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.10. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446.88. This represents a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,160 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,216. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.90.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

