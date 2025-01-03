Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 976.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after buying an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 975.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after buying an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $231.98 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.08 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 191.87%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,408 shares of company stock valued at $33,412,228 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.