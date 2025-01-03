Franchise Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $321,391.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,545.60. This represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $52,755,242.88. This trade represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,160,723 shares of company stock worth $1,408,158,941 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.97, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

