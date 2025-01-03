Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $104.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

