Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Franklin Emerging Market Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

