Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,655,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854,003 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,743,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,920,000 after purchasing an additional 141,687 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,767,000 after acquiring an additional 260,719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,263,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,796,000 after buying an additional 184,895 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $66.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

