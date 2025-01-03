Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,222,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,037,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,979,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKR stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

