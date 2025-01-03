FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIPX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cedrus LLC grew its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

About FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

