FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 30,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

