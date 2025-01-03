Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.99 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 616 ($7.62). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 616 ($7.62), with a volume of 33,842 shares.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £220.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 666.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 708.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is presently 12,000.00%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC is the premium pubs and hotels business that is famous for beautiful and inviting pubs with delicious fresh food, a vibrant and interesting range of drinks, and engaging service from passionate people. Our purpose in life is to create experiences that nourish the soul. Fuller’s has 200 managed businesses, with 1,024 boutique bedrooms, and 177 Tenanted Inns.

