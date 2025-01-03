FY2024 EPS Estimates for ONE Gas Raised by Zacks Research

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for ONE Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $57.74 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

