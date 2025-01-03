FY2026 EPS Forecast for Avanos Medical Decreased by Analyst

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $727.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 34.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

