Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, CFO Jack W. Callicutt sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776.46. This trade represents a 84.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel Lewis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,340.68. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $30,540 and have sold 109,654 shares worth $97,456. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.