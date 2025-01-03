Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 43,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 63,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

About Galway Metals

(Get Free Report)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.