Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $167.00 and last traded at $168.00. 632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.00.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

