GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,528 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.35. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.