GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $121.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

