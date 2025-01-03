GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 388 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,003.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $373.84 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.