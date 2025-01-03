GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

