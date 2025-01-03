GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Citigroup by 289.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C opened at $69.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

