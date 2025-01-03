GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 11,850 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUB opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.53 and a 12 month high of $106.30.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

