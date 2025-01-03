GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 53 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 66.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,925.29 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,018.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4,311.36.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,945.96.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

