GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 681 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after purchasing an additional 584,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares during the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $650,140,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.35.

NYSE GEV opened at $338.94 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.55.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

