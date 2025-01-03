GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,595. The trade was a 88.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,425. The trade was a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,190 shares of company stock valued at $25,012,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $524.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.92. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.26 and a 1-year high of $556.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $549.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

