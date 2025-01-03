GAMMA Investing LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $602.00 to $543.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.36.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LMT opened at $482.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.08 and its 200-day moving average is $534.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

