GAMMA Investing LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,200,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 780,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,404,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 825,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD opened at $184.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.