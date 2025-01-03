GAMMA Investing LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 544,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 78,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DIS opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie raised their target price on Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

