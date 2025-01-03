GAMMA Investing LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $93.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

